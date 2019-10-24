Trial Could be Set by Year’s End for Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Officer

A trial date is expected to be set next month for a man accused of trying to speed away from Cathedral City police during a traffic stop, dragging an officer a short distance.

Steven Flores, 33, of Cathedral City, was wanted for allegedly shooting at a man during an attempted robbery outside a Palm Springs apartment about two weeks prior to being pulled over on July 21, 2018 near Date Palm Drive and McCallum Way when an officer recognized his car from a suspect vehicle description.

Flores allegedly fled during the traffic stop with the unidentified officer partially in his vehicle, causing minor injuries to the officer, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna.

He was arrested the following week in the 3000 block of Robert Road in Thousand Palms by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Task Force, which turned him over to the Cathedral City Police Department, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.

Flores, who is being held on $1.15 million bail, pleaded not guilty and is slated to return to court Nov. 20 for a trial readiness conference. In addition to the charges related to the alleged officer assault, Flores faces an allegation of committing the offense while free on bail in an unrelated domestic violence case and an attempted murder charge stemming from the alleged shooting.