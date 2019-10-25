Lost Hikers Rescued in Desert Hot Springs

A pair of lost hikers who had inadequate supplies were rescued overnight from the Bernardo Way trail head in Desert Hot Springs, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

A Riverside County sheriff’s volunteer search-and-rescue team deployed about 9:15 p.m. Thursday to the trail to retrieve a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who did not have water or warm clothes, according to Sgt. Jose Tijerina.

The lost hikers were found uninjured and brought to a nearby sheriff’s command post, he said.

Sheriff’s officials advised hikers to take plenty of water, food, a map and a mobile charging port to maintain a charged phone when venturing into the wilderness. Hikers should also be aware of the weather forecast and bring appropriate clothing for the conditions.