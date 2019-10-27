Chaos Captured After Deadly Shooting in La Quinta

Surveillance footage captured moments after a shooting on Avenida Madero in La Quinta. The woman who captured it doesn’t want to be identified but she says she woke up to chaos.

“I didn’t hear the gunshots but I did wake up to see a lot of commotion on the street and kids just running down the street wildly,” she says.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department the call came in just after midnight on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man inside the home with a gunshot wound. In the surveillance footage you can see an ambulance arriving, but 19-year-old Anthony Carillo from Cathedral City died at the hospital.

People who live in this quiet neighborhood are still in shock.

“I just hate to see that a teenager, a 19-year-old loses his life over who knows what stupid thing maybe you know it’s very, very sad,” says Marta, who only wanted to give her first name.

Marta says the home where the shooting happened is a short term rental and on Friday night a young man staying there approached them letting them know he was throwing a party, “And if there was too much noise to let him know we’re used to parties at that house you know because people stay there only for a night or two, I said, ‘okay fine we’ll let you know,’ and that was it an hour later it was the police, everything the paramedics, fire department and then people running.”

She says a young girl who didn’t want to talk to police ran to her door and knocked so hard she broke the glass surround.

“She was banging very, very hard, I thought for sure there were men banging.”

All that are left are remnants of police tape and shattered, beer-bottle glass, damage that can be undone, but not for a family mourning a life.

“I feel very badly for the family of the 19-year-old and I hope the person who had the gun brings him or herself forward and does the right thing,” says the woman who didn’t want to be identified.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says there are no suspects in custody and is asking anyone with information to call their homicide detectives at 951-955-2777.