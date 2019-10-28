Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For 14th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Monday for the 14th consecutive day, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $4.013, its lowest amount since Sept. 29.

The average price has dropped 14.6 cents during the streak, including seven-tenths of a cent cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.7 cents less than one week ago, but 6.9 cents more than one month ago and 23 cents higher than one year ago.

The streak of dropping prices began eight days after a run of 20 increases in 22 days pushed the average price to its highest amount since July 21, 2015.