Man Shot to Death in La Quinta Home

A man died Saturday from gunshot wounds suffered at a La Quinta residence, authorities said.

Deputies were called to an assault with a deadly weapon at 12:03 a.m. to a home in the 52900 block of Ave Madero, Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez said.

“Deputies arrived within minutes and located an adult male with gunshot wounds inside the residence,” Ramirez said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died from his wounds, the sergeant said. The crime scene was secured and the investigation began.

The victim was identified as Anthony Carrillo, 19, of Cathedral City, Ramirez said.

Anyone with information was asked to call sheriff’s homicide detectives at 951-955-2777.