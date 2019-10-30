Border Patrol Arrests Two Wanted Sex Offenders

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested two previously deported sex crime offenders over the weekend.

The first incident occurred on Friday at around 11:25 p.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station encountered a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately one mile east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man identified as Sergio Gallegos-Gutierrez, a 41-year-old Mexican national, had a warrant for arrest for failure to appear pending felony charges for Lewd and Lascivious Act on a Child under 14 out of San Jose. Gallegos was previously removed three times in 2017.

Gallegos is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.

The second incident occurred on Sunday at around 9:40 p.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station encountered a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately three miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man identified as Jose Valadez-Fernandez, a 33-year-old Mexican national, was convicted on Mar. 9, 2007, for Sexual Assault out of Southern California and served two years confinement for his conviction.

Valadez was previously removed by an Immigration Judge on Feb. 18, 2011. Valadez is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.

In fiscal year 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and removed five individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual assault charges after they entered the United States illegally.