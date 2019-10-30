Marijuana Grow Raided in Hills South of Banning; 9 Arrested

Nine people were arrested and more than 1,500 pounds of marijuana confiscated at a large grow operation in unincorporated Riverside County in the hills south of Banning, authorities said Wednesday.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies served two search warrants in the unincorporated area of Poppet Flats on Tuesday, where they allegedly found 1,255 marijuana plants growing both outdoors and in several greenhouses, in addition to 1,506 dried pounds.

Several thousand dollars in cash reportedly associated with marijuana sales were also found and confiscated by deputies. Deputies also located three firearms, including one reported stolen.

The street value of the marijuana seized was estimated at $1 million.

Nine men and woman were arrested on suspicion of various crimes including cultivation of marijuana, possession for sales of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and probation violations, according to authorities.

Jail records show the following nine people all made bail on Tuesday:

— Flor Ambriz, 25;

— Laura Bracamontes, 39;

— Juan Campos, 32;

— Adalberto Cardenas, 28;

— Xiomara Escobar, 21;

— John Gaunt, 60;

— Jacinto Lopez, 38;

— Rosalia Menchaca, 53;

— Eloysa Rocha, 44.