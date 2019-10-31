Fire That Threatened River Bottom Neighborhood Contained

A 30-acre brush fire that erupted in the Santa Ana River bottom near downtown Riverside, threatening numerous homes before crews gained the upper hand, was fully contained Thursday.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Indian Hill Road and Ladera Lane, along the dry banks of the Santa Ana River bottom, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Capt. Brian Guzzetta told City News Service that crews completely encircled the brusher about 6 Thursday morning.

“There are sporadic hot spots that we’ll be dealing with throughout the day, but the fire is pretty much under control,” Guzzetta said.

He said no properties were damaged, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The wind-driven fire raced upslope and threatened multiple properties adjacent to Loring Park, prompting evacuations on Ladera, Indian Hill and Beacon Way. The evacuation orders were lifted by 4 p.m.

Along with Riverside fire personnel, Corona and Rancho Cucamonga crews joined the battle against the brusher.