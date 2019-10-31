Woman found dead with 8-foot python wrapped around her neck

A woman found dead in a home in northern Indiana had an 8-foot python wrapped around her neck.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said someone found Laura Hurst, 36, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday inside the home in the 600 block of Dan Patch Drive in Oxford. The reticulated python was wrapped around Hurst’s neck when she found. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Riley, the home has been renovated and is set up specifically for the collection of snakes. There are currently about 140 of them inside.

Riley said Hurst frequents the home about twice a week and about 20 of the snakes belonged to her.

Hurst’s cause of death will be determined by the Benton County Coroner.