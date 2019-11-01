Border Patrol Arrests Sex Offender

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a sex offender Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 9:37 a.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station encountered a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately one-half mile west of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man was identified as Juan Manuel Chavira-Barcenas, a 39-year-old Mexican national, who was convicted of “Rape Unconscious of the Nature of the Act” in 2018, out of Contra Costa County. Chavira was sentenced to 3 years confinement for his conviction.

Chavira was removed from the United States in 2019 as an aggravated felon. Chavira is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.

In fiscal year 2019, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and removed 25 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual assault charges after they entered the United States illegally. Chavira is the sixth sex offender apprehended in fiscal year 2020.