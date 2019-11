Authorities Investigating Base Jumper Fatality As Suspicious Death

A base jumper was found dead Sunday morning at the Riverside Quarry in Jurupa Valley, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim, identified only as a man, was discovered at 7:26 a.m. near Sierra Avenue and 30th Street.

The fatality was being investigated as a suspicions death, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

No other information was immediately available.