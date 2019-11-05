Cathedral City Hires Security Company for Short-Term Rental Enforcement

The snow birds are finding their way back to the Coachella Valley.

“We’re cuing up for busy season. Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday,” said Chief operating officer Boris Stark.

For many they’ll be staying in short term rentals.

“We are really focused on guest experience,” said Stark.

And in Cathedral City they want to make sure that experience is not a nuisance to the neighbors. The city just hired a security company to help with enforcement.

“IF you shave a short-term vacation issue in Cathedral city. Call our hotline. The hotline will contact the owner of the property. The owner will have 45 minutes to respond and resolve the issue,” Cathedral City, Chris Parman.

And if it’s not resolved by the owner then the security firm will show up.

“They can observe, they can document, and then the city has given them the authorization to cite,” said Parman.

While some choose to list their own homes on sites such as Airbnb or Vrbo, others choose professional management companies. A lot of times this means added security measures for the home owner.

“We exchange contracts, ID, we run background checks. And then when the guest checks into the home we do a live meet and greet where we meet the actual guests and walk them through teh rules. Our homes have noise monitored technology,” said Stark.

But at the end of the day, no background check is able to tell you what people are capable of. And so what happened in Orinda with four killed at AirBnb party, can happen anywhere, the hope is to stop something before it gets out of control.

“So if there’s a wild party going on they will contact the weekend commander and get police backup to help resolve the situation as quickly as possible,” said Parman.