Hiker Injured On Painted Canyon Trail In Thermal

Emergency crews are treating a hiker who suffered moderate injuries while hiking the Painted Canyon trail Wednesday in Thermal, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Personnel from county fire as well as a Mercy Air medical helicopter crew were on scene as of 1:45 p.m., said county fire spokesman Rob Roseen.

The patient had not yet been transported as of that time.

The hiker was injured along the Painted Canyon trail near the opening of the Ladder Canyon trail, Roseen said.