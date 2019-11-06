Man Arrested in LAX after Reports of a Gunman on Mount San Jacinto College

Classes at Mount San Jacinto College will resume Thursday morning and counselors will be available to students and staff affected by an incident in which a student allegedly pointed a gun at other students in the college cafeteria, prompting a lockdown of the school and a wide-ranging search that ended with the man arrested at Los Angeles International Airport.

Greg Abejon, 25, was arrested at LAX after checking in for a flight in an attempt to flee the country, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said they were initially alerted around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday about a man with a gun on campus. Although the man allegedly pointed a gun at students, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The report prompted a lockdown of the campus while a SWAT team scoured the college property. Classes were canceled for the day at all Mount San Jacinto College campuses. People on the main campus were told to shelter in place while the search was conducted.

Lockdowns were also ordered at three nearby San Jacinto Unified School District campuses — San Jacinto Leadership Academy, Clayton A. Record Junior Elementary School and Betty Gibble Learning Center. An all-clear was given at those campuses shortly before 1:30 p.m., and classes continued as usual, according to the district.

The lockdown at the college was lifted at about the same time, and students and faculty were allowed to leave the campus. Classes, however, remained canceled for the day.

“We’re very thankful for the quick response by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and its swift apprehension of the suspect,” Roger Schultz, superintendent/president of the college, said in a statement. “… We also thank our students, faculty and staff for their patience and cooperation during the lockdown. Safety of our students, employees and visitors is our utmost priority.”