Student, 13, Jailed on Suspicion of Dealing Drugs on School Grounds

A 13-year-old middle school student in Moreno Valley was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of selling drugs on school property.

The deputy assigned to Sunnymead Middle School, located at 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., received a report about 11:30 a.m. of a student dealing drugs on campus. An investigation led to the identification of the student, who was detained and admitted to having marijuana, Xanax, a scale and pocket knife in his possession, according to Sgt. Victor Tejada of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The teenager was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession for sales of a controlled substance and having a weapon on school grounds.