Cathedral City Man Arrested Following Police Chase in Palm Springs

A parolee was arrested following a pursuit Wednesday that resulted in a three-car collision that prompted the closure of a stretch of North Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs for about 40 minutes.

The pursuit started when Cathedral City Police Department officers spotted Luis Ortiz, 24, of Cathedral City, who was wanted for multiple parole violations and other crimes, driving a car in the area of Ramon Road and Gene Autry Trail at about 3 p.m., police said.

Ortiz was being sought for was a separate car chase on Tuesday where he allegedly led officers on another pursuit, and in connection to an assault with a firearm.

After officers attempted to stop Ortiz, he led officers on a chase north on Gene Autry Trail which ended at the intersection of Artisan Way where Ortiz drove through a stop sign and crashed into two other cars, police said.

Ortiz and two passengers then fled on foot.

One motorist was taken from the scene to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

With help from a California Highway Patrol helicopter, officers eventually arrested Ortiz and his two passengers shortly after the collision near East Camino Rojos and Via Roberto Miguel in Palm Springs.

A juvenile passenger was arrested on suspicion of resisting, obstructing a police officer and possession of a loaded handgun. His name was not released because of his age.

Juan Antonio Reyes Jr., 18, of Cathedral City was arrested for suspicion of resisting, obstructing a police officer and possession of a loaded handgun.

Ortiz was arrested for multiple parole violations and suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a loaded handgun, vehicle theft, felony evading police officers and leaving the scene of an injury collision, according to police.

Riverside County jail records do not show they have been booked.

The crash closed North Gene Autry Trail to through traffic between Tachevah Drive and Vista Chino.