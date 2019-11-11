Silver Alert Issued for Missing Lake Elsinore Man

The California Highway Patrol Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a Lake Elsinore man who went missing last week.

Manuel Soto Gonzales, 81, was last seen at about 9 a.m. Thursday in Lake Elsinore. He has an unspecified medical condition and may become easily disoriented, according to the CHP.

He is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and about 130 pounds with grey hair and black eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a black hat and a leather jacket with a shirt, pants and shoes.

The CHP issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and urged anyone who sees Soto Gonzales to call 911.