Beloved Rancho Mirage High School Linebacker is Home from Hospital

“Thank you everybody for everything, I‘m glad to be home it’s been, it’s been a rough, rough journey,” says Israel “Izzy” Ramirez from the couch at his home as his dog leans on him for attention.

Izzy is a fighter, he’s come a long way since suffering a brain aneurysm on September 27th. The Rancho Mirage High School linebackers’ number 30 became a rallying cry in the form of “30 strong” that united the team, community and even rivals.

His teammates never gave up hope and have dedicated the season to him.

“We re just waiting for Izzy to wake up and ask for the score it s all been for him the rest of the season, the rest of the way is going to be for him,” says teammate Gabriel Sainz.

Izzy did more than that, he showed up to homecoming to a lot of hugs and love.

The outpouring of love means a lot to Izzy, who is proving to be 30 strong.

“I’m glad to be back and I‘m ready to work so thank you everybody thank you for all of the love and support,” says Izzy.