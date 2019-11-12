Suspected Drunken Driver Kills Pedestrian in Perris

A 27-year-old woman suspected of running over and killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence in Perris was being held without bail Tuesday.

Lizbet Diaz of Riverside was arrested Saturday night and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of second-degree murder and DUI resulting in injuries.

Diaz was allegedly speeding eastbound on San Jacinto Avenue when she veered to the right, hitting two parked vehicles and a man walking on the shoulder of the roadway, near Dunlap Drive, shortly after 7 p.m., according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Orlando Castaneda.

The victim, whose name has not been released, suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later by paramedics, Castaneda said.

Diaz suffered a minor injury and was taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley for treatment before being booked into jail, according to the sergeant.