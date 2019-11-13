NBC Palm Springs’ Olivia Garvey Named Community Grand Marshal of Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade

Popular NBC Palm Springs Sports Anchor and Coachella Valley native, Olivia Garvey, will join the holiday festivities on Palm Canyon Drive as Community Grand Marshal for the 27th Annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade, presented by Desert Wraps.

Garvey, the daughter of legendary Dodgers slugger Steve Garvey, grew up in the Coachella Valley and graduated from Palm Desert High School before heading to the University of Arizona where she studied Sports Broadcasting. Prior to her position at NBC Palm Springs, Garvey worked for the NFL Network where she edited highlights for Thursday night football and the Redzone highlight show.

This year’s holiday lights spectacular kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5:45 p.m. with Celebrity Grand Marshal Mary Hart leading the parade north along Palm Canyon Drive, concluding at Tamarisk. Once again, the parade will be broadcast live on NBC Palm Springs. Coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Featuring twinkling floats, magnificent marching bands, huge Macy’s-style holiday balloons and Santa Claus, the parade is the City’s signature holiday event and is a much loved tradition not to be missed!

“Palm Springs is my home and I grew up loving the holidays and the Festival of Lights Parade,” said Garvey. “I am so excited and honored to be part of the celebration and it’s a dream come true to join my idol Mary Hart in the festivities along world famous Palm Canyon Drive.”