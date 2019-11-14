Coachella Valley Police Scanners Unofficially On

Coachella Valley media may have police scanners returned after a 3-2 vote in favor of the return of ERICA.

Police agencies voted on the publics right to use Eastern Riverside County Interoperable Communications Agency (ERICA). The agencies include Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Indio, and Beaumont.

ERICA was cut off in December of 2018.

The vote will now move to each individual police department, as well as input from Attorney General Xavier Beccerra, who all may still put restrictions on public access.