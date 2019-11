Gas Leak Causes Evacuations in Beaumont

Four homes were evacuated and residents in another 20 homes were told to shelter in place due to a natural gas leak in Beaumont Sunday.

The natural gas escaped from a residential line and was reported just before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Cypress Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A Southern California Gas Company crew fixed the leak, and no injuries were reported.

An earlier statement from the department erroneously put the number of shelter-in-place residences at 210.