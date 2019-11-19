Three Juveniles Arrested for Allegedly Joyriding Stolen UTV in Palm Desert

A Polaris Ranger that was reported stolen, ended up crashed into a bus stop as the occupant tried to get away from authorities in Palm Desert.

According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies spotted the Ranger, occupied by three minors, spinning doughnuts at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park.

Two passengers jumped out and tried to run away on foot before being caught.

The driver then tried to allude authorities before running into the bus stop outside of College of the Desert.

The Polaris was allegedly stolen from Mollers Garden Center.

The driver of the Polaris was ejected upon contact with the pole and sustained minor injuries.

Considerable property damage was done to the Polaris, bus stop, and Civic Center Park.