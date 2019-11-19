Travis Walker Out As Cathedral City Police Chief

Travis Walker is no longer the chief of the Cathedral City Police Department, it was announced Tuesday.

Walker, who took the job in November 2017, was placed on paid administrative leave in May related to an unspecified personnel matter.

“A separation of employment has occurred between Police Chief Travis Walker and the City of Cathedral City,” city spokesman Chris Parman said in a statement. “No further comment can be publicly announced at this time as the city is still subject to ongoing litigation and personnel matters.”

Deputy Police Chief Anthony Yoakum will continue in his role as acting chief, according to city officials, who said the process of finding a permanent replacement will begin soon.