Beaumont Police Seize Hundreds of Cannabis Plants at Homes

An investigation of suspected narcotics dealing at two Beaumont homes uncovered indoor marijuana grows, resulting in the seizure of more than 1,000 cannabis plants, authorities said Wednesday.

Beaumont Police Department officers served a search warrant at a property in the 1400 block of Ambrosia Street, and another in the 36500 block of Straightway Drive, on Tuesday.

Entire rooms in both houses had been converted to indoor cultivation sites, complete with numerous sun lamps and elaborate irrigation systems, according to police, who said a total 1,377 cannabis plants and 13 pounds of processed marijuana were seized.

The properties were unoccupied, and no arrests were made.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the grows to contact the police department at 951-769-8500.