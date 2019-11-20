Deputies Arrest Indio Man While Investigating Crash; Find Gun and Drugs

A 29-year-old Indio man was arrested Wednesday after deputies found drugs and a loaded gun while investigating a crash in La Quinta, the sheriff’s department reported.

Deputies sent at 12:07 a.m. to the area of Highway 111 and Washington Street found a backpack containing “a large amount of various controlled substances” and a loaded 9mm handgun while investigating the solo vehicle rollover crash, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Photos provided by the sheriff’s department show plastic bags, a weighing scale, pills in containers and mason jars appearing to contain dried cannabis found inside the backpack allegedly belonging to the driver, Francisco Granados, who was taken into custody at the scene.

Granados was booked at the Indio Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, with bail set at $500,000, jail records show.

Granados is expected to be arraigned Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.