Living Desert CEO To Deliver Free Climate Change Lecture

The president and CEO of the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens will be giving a free lecture Wednesday about climate change.

The lecture by Allen Monroe is part of a series of talks taking place Nov. 20 to Nov. 21 around the world entitled “24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action.”

The series is organized by the Climate Reality Project, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit founded by climate activist and former Vice President Al Gore in 2006.