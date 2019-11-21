Irrigation District Employees Donate to Food Banks

An Indio food bank will share some of the more than 2,500 pounds of food donated by Imperial Irrigation District employees, the district announced Thursday.

The donations are part of the district’s 2019 holiday food drive, which runs from the end of October through Nov. 20, boosted the food supply at Find Food Bank in Indio and Valley Food Bank in Imperial.

“It is very touching and heartening to see our employees involved in the community, giving from the heart, especially at this time of year,” said IID Board President Erik Ortega. “It’s such a worthy cause of which we can all be proud.”

Employees filled collection bins with nonperishable food items including spaghetti sauce, pasta, peanut butter, cereal, canned meats, rice, dry beans and canned vegetables, for an estimated 2,000 meals.

“We are always very pleased when people from different organizations come together to conduct a food drive and we want to say a big thank you to them,” said Sara Griffen, executive director of the Imperial Valley Food Bank. “It makes a big difference because there are so many people who are, what we call food-insecure, who are basically hungry, and so we really appreciate what the IID employees are doing to help their neighbors.”