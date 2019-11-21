Nebraska soldier welcomed home by his wife and four kids

It was a moment nearly a year in the making.

A father reunited with his kids and wife after serving our country over seas in Afghanistan for the last 10 months.

“It’s always wonderful to come home to people that care about you,” Warrant Officer Michael Maides said. “It’s a great feeling.”

The love was felt for Officer Maides on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.

His family and friends waited patiently with signs, American flags and hugs.

He was greeted by those who care for him most at an emotional homecoming outside the arrival gate.

“It’s something we waited for and longed for and it’s finally here,” Michael’s mom, Monica Maides said. “We are very grateful. That’s all I can say. We are very grateful.”

“Thank the lord for answering prayers, that’s for sure,”Michael’s dad, Terri Maides said.

As for his wife of 13 years, Jaclyn, she’s been through this before. This was Michael’s 5th deployment.

“This was the first time with the children being older and understanding what’s going on and it’s the first time that we’ve been back in our home state,” Jaclyn said. “That’s been another level of support with our school, community and church friends. We would not have made it.”

She adds the time while her husband is away is never easy.

Terri and Monica stepped up to help their daughter-in-law while their son was overseas. However, they say there is a silver lining.

“it’s time that I can share with the grand kids and now Michael can get some full time with his family,” Terri said. “We’re just ecstatic that he’s back safe and sound.”

Although he’s been away for quite awhile, the Maides family is looking forward to just getting into a routine.

“I think we are just going to hang out and be a family,” Michael said. “We haven’t gotten to do that in awhile.”