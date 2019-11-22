AR-15, Ammunition, List of Names and School Layout Found in School Shooting Investigation

A student has been arrested for illegally possessing a so-called ghost gun — an AR-15 fully automatic assault rifle purchased online. Law enforcement serving a search warrant also found a large quantity of ammunition, body armor, a list of names and a drawing layout of the school.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the investigation began after deputies responded to a report of a student threatening to shoot staff members and fellow students.

It is not immediately clear which school, but the arrest is reportedly in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Century STATION area. Undersherrif Tim Murakami says he has planned an 11:30 a.m. news conference.