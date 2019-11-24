Sacred Heart Choir Group Gets ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Opportunity to Perform at the Vatican

A group of “little” voices from the Sacred Heart Church choir are going on a “big” journey to Italy the day after Christmas. They auditioned to perform at the Vatican and got the gig.

Choir director Elena Pineda said the group is practicing three times a week leading up to the trip.

“First we had to audition,” Pineda said. “So we did an audition tape and we sent that to the Music Celebrations who submitted it to the Vatican and once the Vatican approved us then we just went from there.”

The choir group is made up of 10 to 14-year-old’s, all very talented, according to Pineda.

“Our church, Sacred Heart, always has a mass on Sunday normally at 9 o’clock or 9:30 and we get to sing all the hymns,” Madeleine Scott, a 13-year-old choir member, said.

Madeleine is an experienced soprano, she hits the high notes. She’s excited to share her talent globally even though she has never been out of the country.

“We got very lucky and we were accepted to go sing at the Vatican at the St. Peter’s church,” Madeleine said with a bright grin. “We’re going to go over Christmas break, the day after Christmas.”

Pineda is incorporating a taste of Italian culture every week at their Thursday choir practice. The group performed at Cafe Italia this week for customers.

She said the kids are tasting authentic food and rehearsing authentic Latin music to prepare. They will perform songs in three different languages as a part of the experience.

“I think I’m going to be shocked and in awe,” Madeleine said when asked about her expectations.

Pineda said this trip is a once in a lifetime opportunity and the kids are “going to carry this with them the rest of their lives.”

