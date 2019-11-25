500 Pounds of Turkey Donated on Behalf of Legal Cannabis Industry

More than 300 people will feast on turkeys donated by a local cannabis industry trade group this Thanksgiving, it was announced Monday.

The Coachella Valley Cannabis Alliance Network donated turkeys totaling 500 pounds to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio on behalf of the legal cannabis industry operating in the Coachella Valley, said CVCAN Director of Operations Quentin Dusastre.

He said he got the idea a few weeks ago when he saw a social media post by the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission asking for donated turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner. The rescue mission serves local people experiencing homelessness and hunger.

CVCAN was founded in 2016 in Desert Hot Springs to coincide with the passage of Proposition 64, which permits adults 21 and over in California to possess and grow specified amounts of marijuana for recreational use.