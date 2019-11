Mobile Home Burns in Thermal; Eight Engines on Scene

Firefighters are battling a mobile home fire in Thermal with at least 12 other homes in close proximity, officials said Monday.

The fire was reported at 11:37 a.m. in the 8800 block of Avenue 70, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Eight fire engines were on scene as of 12:15 p.m. The cause of the fire was not yet known.