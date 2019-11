Traffic Collision Causes Temporary Road Closure in Palm Springs

A collision involving three vehicles forced the temporary closure of the intersection of E. Ramon Road and S. Sunrise Way in Palm Springs Monday afternoon and left at least one person with minor injuries.

The collision was reported at 2:07 p.m., said Palm Springs police Sgt. Mike Casavan, who said traffic was diverted from the area until the closure was lifted at 3:11 p.m.

Police at the scene reported some minor injuries, but the exact number was unclear.