Woman Charged for Allegedly Cutting Hemet Cop’s Arm

A woman accused of pulling a knife and slashing a Hemet police officer who was trying to take her into custody after she flew into a rage outside a mobile home park was charged Tuesday with felony battery on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

Misty Marie Wagner, 49, is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside and is slated to make her initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Banning Justice Center.

According to Hemet police Lt. Nate Miller, patrol officers were called to the entrance to the Colonial Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of North Kirby Street about 8 p.m. last Thursday to investigate reports of a woman behaving suspiciously.

When the officers arrived, they encountered Wagner “acting erratic and displaying bizarre behavior,” Miller said.

“As officers were speaking with the suspect … she became combative,” he alleged. “Wagner produced a knife and slashed one of the officers.”

The lawman,an 11-year veteran of the Hemet Police Department, suffered a gash to one of his arms but assisted fellow officers in disarming the defendant and wrestling her into custody, according to Miller.

He said the injured officer, whose name was withheld, was treated at a trauma center and is recuperating at home.

Wagner was not injured, nor were any other officers.

According to court records, Wagner has an unresolved misdemeanor driving under the influence case pending from last year. She missed an arraignment in May 2018, and a warrant was issued for her arrest, records show. The warrant was rescinded last month after the defendant was located and signed a promise to appear for another arraignment on Dec. 23 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Wagner has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.