One Dead in Solo Vehicle Crash on Ortega Highway

One person died Thursday in a solo vehicle crash on Ortega Highway in the El Cariso community near Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:05 p.m. in the 32000 block of Ortega Highway, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. No further details were available.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating.