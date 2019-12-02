Neighbors concerned over police activity in Palm Desert neighborhood; Man under arrest

Heavy police activity in a Palm Desert neighborhood draws concern from neighbors.

According to Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies, it started with reports of shots fired off Fairway Dr. in Palm Desert before 7 p.m. Monday. When deputies arrived at the scene, there was no evidence of a shooting.

According to deputies, when they were investigating the supposed shooting, they found a man with an outstanding warrant. He led police on a chase.

A search helicopter was seen in the sky. Multiple calls into the newsroom report most of the police presence near Hwy 111 and Deep Canyon Rd.

Deputies eventually caught the man and we’re told he was arrested without incident just before 10 p.m. No other information about the man has been released.

No one was injured. The sheriff’s department cannot confirm there was a shooting.