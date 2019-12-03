Giving Tuesday Brings Out the Best in the Valley

The spirit of giving was on full display at Palm Desert High School where the National Charity League of the Coachella Valley held a winter drive for Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday has a way of bringing out the best in people.

“We want to help people here in need, I mean there’s so many people that can really, we’ve go somebody coming right now in fact, thank you so much, thank you, thank you, so much,” says Stacy Thoman, a member of National Charity League.

Person after person stopped by with bags full of new and gently used hats, coats, blankets and scarves to fill the school bus. The items will be donated to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission and Martha’s Village.

“It makes me warm and fuzzy inside it really does to realize that it’ll make the difference between being warm and cold tonight,” says Jackie Fenson, with the National Charity League of the Coachella Valley, as she organized items donated the inside of the bus.

Erin Kaye the school’s food services employee brought in two bags of her hand knit hats and scarves.

“It’s very heartwarming because I make these with lots of love,” says Kaye adding that she hopes those who receive her gifts feels the love knit into every stitch, “brings a smile on their face, just to know that somebody gave them somebody without anything in return.”