Mom who suggested son killed himself charged in murder of children found hanged in basement

A Pennsylvania woman is charged with killing her two young children, who were found hanged in their basement.

Lisa Snyder, 36, was charged Monday in the September deaths of her 8-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter. The charges include first-degree murder, third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of children, tampering with evidence and cruelty to animals.

Police said Conner Snyder and Brinley Snyder were found Sept. 23 hanging from a wire cable tied to a beam in the basement of the family’s home near Kempton, about 25 miles west of Allentown. The children died three days later at a hospital, police said.

According to court papers, Lisa Snyder told police her son had been bullied at school and talked about taking his own life. But school officials and family members who were close to the boy said he never indicated he was bullied or suicidal, court papers stated.

A criminal complaint alleged that prior to the children’s deaths, Lisa Snyder searched the internet for “hanging yourself” and “carbon monoxide in a car how long to die.”