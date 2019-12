Pedestrian Struck By Train Identified Near Coachella Identified by Coroner

A woman struck and killed by a train near Coachella last week has been identified by coroner’s officials.

Anya Salomon, 39, of Coachella, was hit by a train across street from a business park at 51701 Grapefruit Blvd about 2 p.m. on Nov. 25. She died at the scene.

It is still unclear why she was on the tracks, but “foul play doesn’t appear to be a factor,” sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Flores said.