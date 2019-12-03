Police Arrest Two in Possible Threat Involving High School in Costa Mesa

A social media post about a possible threat to Estancia High School in Costa Mesa resulted in two arrests and an increased police presence and patrols on and near the campus Tuesday.

Authorities received reports of the post about 11:10 p.m. Monday.

Detectives “immediately began to investigate the social media post,” according to a Costa Mesa Police Department statement.

“The CMPD school resource officer, school administrators and (Newport- Mesa Unified School) District personnel were made aware of the possible threat. Detectives have arrested two in connection to the social media post, which showed a picture of what appeared to be a weapon. We also took into possession the BB gun used in the post.”

Police said a man and a female juvenile were arrested. Other information on the suspects was not immediately released.

“In light of these arrests, there is no credible threat to Estancia High School,” police said. “At this time, this is an active investigation. This morning, CMPD will increase police presence and patrols at and around the campus. The Newport-Mesa Unified School District has made notifications about this incident to their Estancia High School staff, parents and students.”