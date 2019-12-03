Student Arrested In Connection With Alleged Social Media Posts Depicting Gun

A senior at Palm Springs High School was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making a social media post depicting what authorities said appeared to be a handgun and threats indicating the student wanted to shoot people.

The 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, lives in Cathedral City and was arrested at the Westfield mall in Palm Desert, said Cathedral City Police Department Cmdr. Paul Herrera.

Palm Springs Unified School District officials confirmed he was a senior at the school and there was an increased police presence at the high school Tuesday.

The Palm Springs Police Department received word of the threats on Monday, and said in a statement Monday morning that the boy had told police he had no intentions of actually shooting anybody.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Anybody with information was urged to contact either the Palm Springs or Cathedral City police departments.