Police investigating threat against Raymond Cree Middle School

Raymond Cree Middle School will have elevated police presence on campus Wednesday after a bomb threat was posted on social media. School officials say the bomb threat was found Tuesday. Principal Bernie Marez sent a message to parents Tuesday night.

The Palm Springs police department is in the middle of an extensive investigation into the threat.

We’re told they do not know who is behind the threat, but school officials vow to take disciplinary action. Principal Marez also told parents to remind their children, if they see something, say something. He says they take all threats seriously.

School is not canceled.