Northern California Man Identified as Passenger Killed in Cathedral City Crash

A Northern California man who was a passenger in a car that crashed into the concrete median on a Cathedral City street died at a hospital four days later, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Ricky Acuna, 54, of Concord, died Friday at Desert Regional Medical Center due to injuries suffered in the crash, according the Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau.

According to Cathedral City police, the crash occurred just after midnight Nov. 25 on Dinah Shore Drive east of Cathedral Canyon Drive. Police said a car crashed into the center median, and the driver — 47-year-old Annette Sepulveda of Hemet — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Acuna was hospitalized in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation showed the car was being driven east on Dinah Shore and collided with the cement median at “a high rate of speed,” according to police.

It remains unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.