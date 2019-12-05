Public Invited to Provide Feedback on Arena Proposed For Downtown Palm Springs

Residents are invited to weigh in Thursday evening during a special meeting of the Palm Springs City Council on an arena proposed to be constructed on tribal land in downtown Palm Springs.

City officials said this will be the lone opportunity for local residents and business owners to share their input on the proposed project.

The meeting “will be the only opportunity for the community to share input on important issues such as parking and traffic mitigation related to the arena project,” according to a city statement.

Representatives of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians are expected to be on hand for Thursday evening’s meeting as well.

The tribe announced in June it had reached an agreement with the Oak View Group, a venue development company, to construct a privately financed, 300,000-square-foot arena on Agua Caliente land in downtown Palm Springs.

The arena could also become home to a new minor league NHL team. Oak View Group and the new NHL Seattle franchise have jointly submitted an application for an expansion team that would play at the new arena beginning in fall 2021, tribal officials have said.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for February, and the arena is expected to open by fall 2021 in coordination with the Seattle NHL franchise for the 2021-2022 AHL season, the tribe said in June.

The arena will be built to accommodate conventions, large meetings, international events, as well as award shows and exhibitions, according to the tribe.

The arena will take up 16 acres of tribal land and feature as many as 10,000 seats, as well as suites, hospitality clubs and a an adjoining facility that could serve as a “community gathering space” and training center for the proposed hockey team.

Thursday evening’s meeting will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, starting at 6 p.m.