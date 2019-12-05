Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Collision While En Route to an Emergency Call

A Riverside County sheriff’s sergeant suffered major injuries Thursday when a car carrying an infant crashed into his patrol vehicle while he was en route to an emergency call in Thousand Palms, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The sergeant, whose name was not released, was driving north on Monterey Avenue through the intersection about 10:50 a.m. when a Chevrolet Cobalt traveling westbound on Varner Road collided with the left side of his vehicle, according to CHP Officer Jacquelene Quintero.

The patrol vehicle’s emergency lights were activated at the time of the crash, the CHP reported.

The driver of the Cobalt, Isaac Randolph, 23, of Desert Hot Springs, was uninjured, as was the infant, who was properly restrained, according to the CHP. The other passenger, a 17-year-old girl from El Cajon, was transported to a local hospital with unspecified complaints of pain.

The crash is under investigation, but drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors, according to the CHP.