Riverside County Receives $500,000 to Ensure Residents in Census 2020

The state of California allocated approximately $1.2 million for census outreach and planning efforts for Riverside County.

Riverside County Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said, “These funds will help reach the hard-to-count populations for the census, and I see them as an investment so we can receive the funding for infrastructure, health clinics and schools and services we need as our county grows.”

A portion of the funds will be shared with every city and unincorporated community within Riverside County based on population size and hard to count communities.

Hard to count refers to populations with larger amounts of rural areas, mobile residents (including homeless, students, and farm workers), as well as limited English proficiency and access to broadband.

The following amounts are divided among the county’s unincorporated areas: District 1 will receive $32,563, District 2 will receive $8,824, District 3 will receive $30,915, District 4 will receive $23,383, and District 5 will receive $11,879.

Over $500,000 has been allocated for Riverside County cities, with the City of Riverside receiving the largest amount of $65,369.

Funding for Riverside County cities and unincorporated communities is slated for census outreach and planning efforts. Participating in the census means more funding for local programs like roads, healthcare, schools and crime prevention – and fair representation in Congress.

For more information on Census 2020 visit IECounts.org or follow on Facebook or Twitter @IECounts.