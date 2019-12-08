Indio International Tamale Festival Going Strong After 28 Years

The Indio International Tamale Festival drew thousands of people looking for a good time and a good tamale.

“A good tamale has to have enough meat and not to much salsa and just not too overcooked,” says Edith Modesto from Indio who was ready to taste this year’s tasty tamales.

Nearly 80 tamale vendors showed up each with their own special family recipes, but one common secret ingredient

“Everybody makes them different ways but it’s the special love you put in it that makes them the best,” says Bryan Gonzalez with TJ’s Tamales. TJ’s Tamales cooked up the classics with an exotic twist. Their unique flavors included guava, shrimp, coconut and blueberry.

There may be more vendors, more music and crowds but it’s the tamales that keep people coming back for more nearly 30 years later.

“This is the place to be when this festival comes, everybody needs to be here,” says Jennie Perez from La Quinta who has been going to the festival for as long as she could remember.