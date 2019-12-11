Spectrum Customers Nationwide to Face Monetary Losses After Home Security System Shutdown

Thousands of Spectrum customers nationwide are facing huge monetary losses as the cable company announced it is shutting down its home security system and will not reimburse customers for any of the equipment they purchased.

Many of those customers are in the Coachella Valley who spent hundreds of dollars for Spectrum equipment which soon will be worthless. Customers received an email on Tuesday which said services will stop February 5, 2020.

“I know businesses come and go but we spent over $600 for the equipment at our house with Time Warner and they said you know it’s the best system around, intelligent home, all that stuff and that was six years ago,” Dan Adams, a Spectrum customer and correspondent for NBC Palm Springs said. “Now, they’re saying sorry we’re discontinuing our service and you’re stuck with the $600 worth of useless equipment now, so it’s not right.”

Adams, along with his Spectrum-using neighbors all received the same email which gave some options for alternative services.

“They say you can go to Abode or Ring and they will give you some free equipment but our house is big enough so that the equipment they’re offering isn’t big enough to cover our house,” Adams said.

NBC Palm Springs’ attempts to contact Spectrum went unanswered but representatives told customers they will not be reimbursed for any of their equipment. Online, some customers said they are out thousands of dollars.

“I’m not surprised, we’re not surprised,” George Madain, a salesman with Desert Alarm, said.

Madain said he has already gotten calls from angry Spectrum customers desperate to find a new security system.

“We’ve been doing a lot of takeovers from them over the years just because of servicing and not being able to provide the security that they needed,” Madain said.

Customers like Adams, now in the market for a new system, still hope Spectrum will give them back what they say they deserve.

“I’d like to at least hear Spectrum say, okay, we know you paid for all this equipment, here’s your money back for everything that you paid for, because 600 bucks to pay for an alarm system that’s now worthless is pretty bad,” Adams said.

Businesses like Desert Alarm are offering incentives for customers with Spectrum to help out. Legal action taken would likely end in a class action suit with a group of customers, according to NBC Palm Springs’ legal counsel.