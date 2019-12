Our Lady Of Guadalupe Pilgrimage Stretches the Coachella Valley

A great number of pilgrims made a 32-mile journey across the Coachella Valley for the annual remembrance of the 488th anniversary of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Mexico’s patron saint.

Dozens began their journey at midnight, December 12th, in Mecca at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for mass. Then, traveled to Palm Springs to Our Lady of Solitude Church to begin the 12-hour journey behind La Peregrina, a pilgrim image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, at 6 am.